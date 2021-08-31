Financial Technology Recruitment Supports Growth in HFT Trading

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- HFT Trading hit the headlines once again this year as it emerged that the Treasury had decided to commission an investigation into the impact that HFT Trading is having on the markets. No scope has yet been published for the investigation but it follows similar moves in the US where issues arising as a result of growth in HFT Trading (which now makes up 60% of trading on US equity markets and 30% in the UK) are also being looked into. One of the major concerns that the investigation is likely to focus on is the algorithmic nature of HFT Trading and the sizable and significant market disruption that could be the result of those algorithms failing. HFT Trading strategies are also likely to come under the spotlight - some are already earmarked as market abuse (e.g., spoofing) by the FSA. Of course, HFT Trading has many benefits too, including greater liquidity, and it's likely that the investigation will result in regulation that seeks to preserve these.



Supporting financial technology HFT Trading recruitment requires expertise and a deep understanding of the talent market in this sector. Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and is now a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector. This includes supporting financial technology HFT Trading recruitment and hiring for other innovative and cutting-edge roles across financial services. The firm's areas of expertise extend from financial technology to risk management, private wealth management, quantitative research and trading and legal and compliance, as well as many other areas. The team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure they are supporting financial technology HFT Trading recruitment in the most effective and insightful way. This is something that the firm has remained committed to even during the pandemic conditions of the past year, developing more remote and virtual means to provide options for candidates and clients in everything, from interviews to onboarding.



A series of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the team to continue supporting financial technology HFT Trading recruitment no matter what the external conditions. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and works with organisations across banking and financial services, from small start-ups to international brands. Selby Jennings has a very well-established base in the UK with a reach that extends to all major hubs, including Manchester, Birmingham and London. This nationwide strength is backed by a bold international presence via Selby Jennings' place within a network of 6 countries and as part of the Phaidon International group, which means that Selby Jennings is a go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. This unique combination of nationwide and international expertise is a distinctive strength for the firm. As a result, there are many different roles available via Selby Jennings including IT Auditor, Senior Model Validator [Trade Risk], LME Trader, Carbon Offsets Specialist, Treasury Risk Manager and Trade and Business Support.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



