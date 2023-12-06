NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Financial Trade Surveillance Systems Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Financial Trade Surveillance Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

NICE (Israel), FIS (United States), NASDAQ (United States) , IPC (United States), SIA S.p.A. (Italy), ACA Group (United States), Aquis Technologies (United Kingdom) , Software AG (Germany), b-next (Germany) , BAE Systems (United Kingdom).



Financial Trade Surveillance Systems

Financial Trade Surveillance Systems, often referred to simply as trade surveillance systems, are specialized technologies and tools used by financial institutions to monitor and analyze trading activities for compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies. These systems are designed to detect and prevent market abuse, insider trading, fraud, and other activities that may violate financial regulations or internal guidelines. The goal is to maintain market integrity, ensure fair trading practices, and protect investors.



Market Trends:

Rise of the Retail Investor

Rapid Increase in Crypto Trading

Surveillance in the Cloud



Opportunities:

Growing Fraud and Scandals

Integration of AI and ML in Surveillance Systems



Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Mandatory and Regulatory Compliances

Increasing Demand for Monitoring Trade Activities in Financial Institutions



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), Component (Solution, Services)



In 2022, Nasdaq lately introduced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to cross markets to the cloud. Nasdaq's surveillance technological know-how has been hosted in the cloud for many years, and this partnership with AWS solidifies dedication to cloud technology.



In 2021, Trading Technologies International, Inc. launched guide for Cboe U.S. Options and deliberate Day-One Connectivity to Cboe Europe Derivatives through the TT Platform. Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), an international company of high-performance expert buying and selling software, infrastructure and information solutions, helps the buying and selling of U.S. equity, index, and ETF picks on the Cboe Options Exchange (C1) via the TT platform.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



