Financial Trading Advertising Network VIP Affiliates Launches Top Tier Rewards Program

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- VIP Affiliates, the top online financial trading affiliate network, has just announced the launch of a brand new Rewards program for its most valued publishers. Starting on May 1, 2013, all of the company’s publishers will earn points for each new customer they refer to VIP Affiliates' network advertisers. The points can be redeemed for top-notch gifts including Amazon gift cards, a Kindle e-book reader, a PlayStation 3, a MacBook Air, or even an all-expenses paid vacation for two. Points are accrued monthly and do not expire.



The VIP Affiliates rewards program seeks to give hard-working affiliates the appreciation they deserve by offering them the ability to earn points for their traffic and redeem those points for gifts. Based on the concept of credit card loyalty programs, the VIP Affiliates reward program was born out of a desire to recognize affiliates’ hard work by translating it into tangible rewards that go beyond the regular earned commissions.



According to VIP Affiliates, there has never been a reward program like this in financial affiliation. Historically, only new affiliates would occasionally be able to earn gifts by working with programs during special times of the year such as Christmas and New Years. VIP Affiliates is now proud to offer all of their affiliates a year-round rewards program for merely choosing to work with the network.



VIP Affiliates is a dedicated binary options affiliate program that offers the highest-paying CPA, revenue share, CPL and hybrid deals on the Internet. Since 2010, VIP Affiliates has strived to offer the highest CPA, CPL, revenue share, prepaid, and hyrid deals with the most reliable and trusted Binary Options platforms. VIP Affiliates, which also caters to forex affiiliates, can offer its clients better commission rates because of the unique deals the company has access to given the large amount of traffic the network refers to its advertiser partners.



Traditionally, people who have worked with affiliate programs have had to deal with each company individually which is often time-consuming and tedious. By working with VIP Affiliates, publisher clients can promote a variety of products through one high quality binary options affiliate program and receive higher-than-average commissions for doing so.



Anybody who would like to learn more about VIP Affiliates and what services the company offers is welcome to visit its user-friendly website at any time where they can also read about the up and coming exclusive affiliate program. A highly educational blog section of the site is especially popular with readers; it does an outstanding job of answering many of the questions that new clients typically have about the financial trading affiliate network.



About VIP Affiliates

VIP Affiliates is the Internet's premiere financial trading affiliate network, which features some of highest-paying and best-converting offers for affiliates looking to monetize their traffic in the financial niche. Specializing in forex and binary options brokers, VIP Affiliates is by far the Web's largest and most professional financial trading affiliate network that boasts the widest array of brokers and the best customer service with 100 percent transparent and reliable tracking and on-time payments. For more information, please visit http://vipaffiliates.com