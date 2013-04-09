ForexMinute.com Now Brings Profit and Loss Calculator for Forex Traders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- A spokesperson from the forex news portal explains further about the tool by stating, “The ForexMinute Profit & Loss Calculator allows investors to calculate the profit or loss of their trades. It has been designed for use with the major pairs and crosses.”



The tool simply calculates the profit and loss based on input values of current price, trade price, number of units and closing price. Investors can also enter other valuable information like account currency, currency pair and required action, to calculate the overall profit and loss.



Along with Profit and Loss Calculator, it provides its visitors with a wide range of efficient financial webmaster tools e.g. live forex rate ticker, pivot point calculator, economic calendar, online currency converter, real time forex quotes, exchange rates, Fibonacci calculator, ForexMinute news and blog widget, City Times ticker and RSS feeder.



ForexMinute devotedly provides its visitors with a wide range of resources to help them understand and analyze the latest trends of global financial market. The news portal is always matching steps with the current happenings in forex, commodity and stock market.



About ForexMinute

