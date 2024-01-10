NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- Financial Wellness Benefits refer to the state of being in which individuals can meet current and future financial obligations, feel secure in the financial future and make choices that let them enjoy life. It helps to reduce preoccupation with money needs and improve your mental and physical well-being. These type of services offers financial security and freedom of choice to maintain financial resources now and in the future including through financial emergencies.



The latest study released on the global 'Financial Wellness Benefits' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030.



Vendor Landscape

Questis, Inc. (United States), BrightDime (United States), Grokker Inc. (United States), Enrich (United States), Ramsey SmartDollar (United States), Yodlee, Inc. (United States), Acquaint Financial (Canada), Origin Financial (South Africa), LearnLux (United States), FinFit (United States), LifeCents. (United States), Zimyo Consulting Private Limited (India)



On 26-July- 2021 Zimyo, the unified human capital management platform, which offers robust HR and payroll solutions, has now forayed into the embedded finance space. It has launched its new module, â€˜Benefitsâ€™, to help organisations lend support to their workforce in their financial wellness. The Company has partnered with various insurance companies, non-banking financial companies and AMCs to unveil an extensive â€˜employee benefitsâ€™ module offering advance salary, payday loans/personal loans, health and term life insurance, tax-saving investment plans, mutual funds, expense cards/credit cards, retirement plans and much more.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rise In Adoption of Financial Wellness Benefits in Companies

Market Drivers

- Increasing Financial stress

- Growing Demand for Employee Productivity and Professional Satisfaction

Opportunities:

- Increasing Number of Business in The Developing Countries Creating Huge Opportunities for Financial Wellness Benefits Market

Challenges:

- Stiff Competition in Financial Wellness Benefits Market



Analysis by Application (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Others), Program (Group Financial, One-On-One Financial), Feature (Financial Planning, Retirement Planning, Financial Education and Counselling, Debt Management, Others), Services (Online, Offline)



The regional analysis of Global Financial Wellness Benefits Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



