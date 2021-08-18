Financial Wellness Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Edukate, Wellable, SmartDollar

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Financial Wellness Software Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Definition:

Financial wellness software provides tools that are necessary to implement, manage, and administer financial wellness programs. These solutions help companies equip their employees with financial management education, including planning, budgeting, and alleviating financial stress. Financial wellness software includes features such as budgeting tools, financial goal planning, gamification, debt management, and money management coaching. These solutions may also include tools to help with budget creation, goal setting, assets, and tracking of spending, and financial management progress. Financial wellness software also includes reporting and analytics features that help companies improve employee engagement, productivity, and retention.



Edukate (United States),Sum180 (United States),Your Money Line (United States),Best Money Moves (United States),DHS Group (United States),BrightDime (United States),Wellable (United States),Financial Fitness Group (United States),SmartDollar (United States),My Secure Advantage (United States)

Market Trends:

- The High Demand for Cloud-based Solutions



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Advanced Financial Solutions from End-User Industry



Market Opportunities:

- Adoption of Advanced Technology and Government Support for Digitalization

- Rising Demand from Developing Countries



The Global Financial Wellness Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud based)



Geographically World Financial Wellness Software markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Financial Wellness Software markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



