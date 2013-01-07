FinancialMemos.com Launches to Teach Visitors About Accounts and Finance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Accounting and finance is an often overlooked element of business. It is an area that is particularly neglected by new entrepreneurs. In the excitement of starting a business, the fundamentals are forgotten. However it is extremely unwise to neglect to pay proper attention to accounting. A business will succeed or fail on the strength of the accounts.



One accounting and finance related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is FinancialMemos.com, a blog covering a range of financial topics, including business accounting, entrepreneurship and investments.



The site contains a vast amount of useful editorial content. Most of it is educational in tone. The content on the site is a useful resource for anyone who is trying to learn more about business accounting, or any other element of business finance. Of particular note are the in depth accounting tutorials. These contain information useful to both new accounting professionals and entrepreneurs trying to balance their own books.



Another useful part of the site is the Accounting and Finance Q&A section. Visitors to the site can ask their own question. Another visitor to the site who is more adept with the topic will invariably answer it fairly quickly. This is an incredibly helpful resource for anyone who is struggling with their accounting, as questions can be asked and answered quickly. The archive of already answered questions is also searchable.



A spokesperson for the site said: "More young people than ever before are starting a business. Computers and the Internet have made it easier than ever before to get into entrepreneurialism. However, it’s not uncommon for excited new entrepreneurs to neglect the fundamentals of business. Accounts and finance may not be the most exciting element of business to some people, but they are perhaps the most important. It doesn’t matter how good a product or service is: without sound, solid accounting, the business will fail. Our blog is full of useful accounting and finance information. Our goal is to become a useful resource on the subject for anyone who is running a business. We have a huge number of tutorials, articles, FAQs, and other vital information, along with a lively community of users. We think it’s the best way to learn about the financial side of running a business."



About FinancialMemos.com

FinancialMemos.com is a blog that was established in 2012. It deals with topics relating to accounting, finance, investments and entrepreneurship.



For more information please visit http://FinancialMemos.com