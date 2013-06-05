FinancialTradingSchool.com Releases Binary Options Trading Broker Rankings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Binary options trading is a popular concept among intermediate and advanced traders. Binary options trading involves any option where the payoff is either a fixed amount of some asset or nothing at all. Since there are only two possible outcomes – earning the payout or earning nothing at all – this is known as binary options trading.



Every day, trillions of dollars in commodities, currencies, and stocks are traded online. Many of these trades revolve around the concept of binary options. But without the right broker, binary options traders are destined to fail. That’s a lesson that FinancialTradingSchool.com aims to share with all its visitors.



Instead of just stressing the importance of choosing the right binary options broker, FinancialTradingSchool.com takes the lesson a step further by recommending specific brokers. At FinancialTradingSchool.com, visitors will learn about some of the top brokers available today as well as some lesser-known brokers that offer superior service.



The FinancialTradingSchool.com website is run by Brian Nguyen, an entrepreneur from Toronto. Brian explains what motivated him to pursue binary options trading:



“I’ve been interested in the world of finances ever since I was young. Today, I hold a major in economics and run an active YouTube channel under the username FinancialTJ. Once I found out about binary options trading, I was hooked. I wanted to share what I learned with the internet, which is why I started FinancialTradingSchool.com”



In order to pursue binary options trading, traders work with a binary options broker. The internet is home to hundreds of different brokers, but only a handful of these brokers offer the right blend of service, convenience, and fair pricing.



Thankfully for those who are new to binary options trading, FinancialTradingSchool.com recently released its rankings of the best binary options brokers on the market today:



“Good brokers are easy to spot. Our website ranks brokers based on their minimum trade size, minimum deposit, and other perks and features. I’ve listed binary options brokers that I personally use and recommend, as well as popular binary options brokers that other people have recommended. These brokers provide the best service to both beginner and advanced traders, and a full explanation of rankings can be found at the website.”



FinancialTradingSchool.com is about more than just binary options trading. Like any good school, FinancialTradingSchool.com aims to cover multiple aspects of trading on different marketplaces. Thus far, lessons include the General Trading (GT) series as well as the Binary Options (BO) series, although future lessons are planned for the Forex marketplace and stock market trading.



FinancialTradingSchool.com is an online trading instruction website designed to teach visitors how to generate income through various forms of trading. Current lessons focus on binary options trading and general trading, and the website recently released its selection of the best binary options brokers available today.