FinancialTradingSchool.com Releases Free Binary Options Trading Lessons for Beginners and Advanced Traders

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Every day, trillions of dollars are traded on currency markets and stock exchanges around the world. Some people lose money through these trades, while others make billions. In many cases, the difference between financial market winners and losers is education.



A website called FinancialTradingSchool.com wants to make learning about financial trading as easy as possible. The website features a number of lessons about making money through different types of online training. One recently released series of lessons covers binary options trading, which involves deciding whether derivatives are going up or down.



Since assets can only go two ways – up or down – the process is called binary options trading. Although it can be seen in markets all over the world, binary options trading is particularly popular on the foreign currency, or Forex, marketplace, where people use binary option trading every day to generate a healthy income for themselves.



A FinancialTradingSchool.com spokesperson explains what makes this school different than other training lessons available online:



“Unfortunately, the online world has become infested by internet marketers seeking to make a buck. It’s impossible to search for Forex-related terms on Google without finding some sort of scam. We want to be one of the good guys. Not only do we publish high-quality videos about beginner and advanced trading concepts, but we freely share these videos online. Anyone can access them on YouTube.”



All videos can be accessed directly from the FinancialTradingSchool.com website. Visitors simply scroll down the website, find the lesson that they wish to learn, then click. Beginner videos discuss “newbie” strategies and the break even ratio, while more advanced videos involve hedging strategies and news trading.



Before trading Forex, beginners will first need to choose a broker. And with thousands of Forex brokers available online today, choosing the perfect broker can be an overwhelming task – especially for beginners who may not know what to look for.



A spokesperson for FinancialTradingSchool.com explains that one entire lesson has been devoted to helping beginners choose the right broker:



“The right broker encourages the trader to make money and gives clients everything they need to make more money through Forex. A bad broker leeches away profits with fees and surcharges. In lesson BO102, we discuss three recommended brokers and we also walk beginners through an online Forex trading platform – which can look very intimidating to a first-time trader.”



