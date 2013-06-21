Financier Keith Gilabert Receives Official Recognition from Catholic Church

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Many people think about doing charitable work to help out others in need but only a few people take the initiative of actually taking the time out of their regular lives and coming forward to lend a helping hand to whoever needs it. Such people are doing God’s work by spreading love and compassion amongst the people of this earth and it takes a lot of compassion and feelings of empathy to start caring about other people’s need rather than focusing on one’s own needs and wants. Keith Gilabert is one such human being, who has taken upon himself to help people in need all over the world, his hard work and commiseration has earned him an official recognition from Catholic Church. Upon receiving such an honor Keith Gilabert said,



"I'm proud to support the work of Monsignor Cox and the Catholic Charities, I feel honored to receive recognition from such a tremendous organization.”



Gilabert says, “I run my foundations as stepping stones and not a hand-out”. He believes in empowering people in need in such a manner that allows them to not only help themselves but also the people and the community around them. He has created the Keith Gilabert Foundation with the same vision of bettering children's lives through education and also strengthening the teaching profession by recognizing and rewarding outstanding educators, and by expanding their professional leadership and policy influence and involving a people of all ages of a community, in programs that contribute to the revitalization of their community and to the well-being of its residents. The Keith Gilabert Foundation has also taken on the sponsorship of SmileTrain, an organization that performs cleft surgeries on poverty stricken children. The foundation is also involved in work in cancer research and disaster relief among other charitable work, people can visit the Keith Gilabert Foundation wesbite: www.keithgilabertfoundation.org to more learn about the foundation and the work they are currently involved in.



About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities rendered nearly 1 million services to individuals and families in need. Catholic Charities strives to find permanent solutions to crisis situations by offering clients the tools and resources they need to achieve greater self-reliance and stability in their lives. Services are provided to anyone who comes to the agency in need, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age or religious belief. Under the leadership of Monsignor Gregory A. Cox, executive director of Catholic Charities, they provide social services to individuals and families facing adversity. for more information about what they do and other information please visit:www.catholiccharitiesla.org



