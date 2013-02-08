Find a Bankruptcy Lawyer Before Making Any Financial Decisions at Legal-Yogi

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- However what they may not know is that there are still very effective means to operate financially after making the decision to declare bankruptcy. The first thing to do is contact their creditors, and say they have obtained legal counsel. Hiring a bankruptcy lawyer is very important and here's why.



- Protection from harassment by creditors. A good bankruptcy attorney will call any harassing collectors and make an attempt to get the calls to stop.

- Protection from the uncertain. Bankruptcy is often very complex. Everyone from the courts to the creditors will be reviewing the case. Knowing how to navigate these waters is best left to a professional.

- The unknown can be a problem. A good attorney will be on top of all their financial history and can sometimes find ways out of owing certain debts. For instance, if there is any debt that is older than 15 years, the statute of limitations has likely run out.



Finding a Bankruptcy Lawyer



Anyone who is facing these problems needs to know how to find a good bankruptcy lawyer. Not all lawyers are built the same. It’s important to find one who deals specifically with bankruptcy cases. A good attorney will know exactly how to proceed over the coming months. Learning how to find a bankruptcy lawyer before making any further financial decisions is the first step.



Legal-yogi.com is a great website to get started. They have a national database of accredited lawyers. They will take a look at each case presented and direct inquiries to the appropriate local lawyers.