Find a Large Array of High Quality Sports Footage on MrFootage

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Production houses keen on getting high quality royalty free NonTV as well as rights managed sports footage for their commercials, documentaries and movies can get it from MrFootage, an acclaimed footage library. It offers a large array of video clips of varied length on all individual and team sports. One can browse through the footage, view the clips and download the chosen ones in hassle-free manner.



“Video clips with length of 10 seconds to more than a minute are up there on the website. You will find several variations for any given topic and we can transfer footage to HD, 2K and 4K. Clients can watch the clip online and if the content suits their requirements, they can go ahead with the payments and download the complete footage,” commented a senior executive with the library.



Leveraging the quality of footage and the sheer volume of options, MrFootage is highly popular among the production houses. They offer digitized material which can be licensed and delivered for use in minutes. Getting Royalty Free nonTV license allows the buyer to use the footage for any media except broadcast TV. Customers can make advanced searches of video content available on the library. Apart from the sports, they can look for footage in categories like space, technology, wildlife, nature, landscape, marine, war, aerials, people, health, history, cities, celebrities, industry and business.



Thanks to MrFootage, production houses can access excellent quality footage with a few clicks. As the executive said, “With advanced browsing, quick preview and immediate delivery of the chosen footage, we provide customers unmatched customer service experience. Availability of a wide range of options means you need not compromise when it comes to content.”



One is advised to keep tabs on the content in the library as it keeps changing. The library works with a large number of professionals, which ensures that there is a steady stream of new footage. Committed to meet the needs of the global production community, they combine variety with quality and quick delivery, which has helped them emerge as a frontline footage library. See page line of their website for more information.



About MrFootage

MrFootage is a footage library of repute offering superior quality footage. Relying on their outstanding track record, producers can get quality sports clips from them. Compatibility with video-editing software makes it even easier for the clients. More than a 100,000 clips on a range of topics is available with them.



Contact Information



MrFootage Stock Footage Video Library Ltd.

78 York Street

London W1H 1DP, UK

Phone:

UK +44 (0)20 8419 8222



DE +49 (0)8151 555 0551



SE +46 (0)8 559 24 555

Fax. +44 (0)20 7681 2286

VAT ID Nr. GB 870 1358 33

UK Company No. 5665903

E-mail: info@mrfootage.com

Website: http://stock.mrfootage.com/