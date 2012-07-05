Find a Lawyer Easily With Attorney Search Feature

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- AttorneyGuide.com has announced an upgrade to their site today. The brand new attorney search feature will help customers find the right attorney faster than ever before. Attorneyguide.com is making it easier to find a lawyer best suited to the individual customers’ needs. This is in addition to networking with numerous Nevada attorneys who have lived up to the tough ethical standards required to earn an Attorneyguide.com ethics certification.



Attorney Search understands how much time can go into just finding the right type of lawyer for their legal needs. The quick, easy to use and powerful Attorney Search feature can save hours of legwork and research that the customer may not have when they need an attorney. From appellate practice, criminal law, health care law or even bankruptcy law Attorney Search offers 31 categories of law specialization to put the customer in touch with the attorney they need to be working with.



Once the client finds the type of Nevada attorney they need it’s simply a matter of finding a lawyer in their city with the experience they need. Attorneyguide.com used an ethics certification program to carefully screen the lawyers it recommends to the valued customers it serves. This ethical certification shows a history of legal and personal integrity, a seat on the State Bar, no public disciplinary actions and must be screened every sixty days to confirm these details. Attorneys with the certification cannot pay to renew, it is entirely independent to guarantee only the most ethical and scrupulous lawyers are recommended by attorneyguide.com.



Attorneyguide.com in short, makes it easy to find a lawyer with the attorney search feature. Breaking the search down by specific type of law, location and the type of case the customer is dealing with. On top of this easy to use interface, all attorneys shown on Attorneyguide.com has passed the rigorous ethical standards, guaranteeing they are the type of attorney the customer wants to work with.