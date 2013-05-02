Find a Lawyer for Drunk Driving Accident - Need Help for DUI Attorney

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Getting nailed for a DUI is a severe setback for functioning people. Most may be unwilling to begin the process, fearing the expenses and rearranging their lives. A good drunk driving accident or DUI lawyer can work with defendants to mitigate, avoid, or prepare for charges, as well as provide reassurance through the stressful process. Legal Yogi would like to provide some background and information on DUI and the process of beginning proceedings:



- Deciding the need for an Attorney

- Determining Risk Factors of the Case

- Possible Penalties

- Affording a Lawyer



Deciding the need for an Attorney



A DUI is a serious offense. Those charged, adults and teenagers alike, can be affected in term of their family life, employment, and permanent record when charged with a DUI. Drunk driving amongst teenagers can seriously divert paths to adulthood, gainful employment, and higher education. Most will say that it is necessary to find a lawyer. Obviously without one the charge and penalties will be greater imposed. There are ways that attorneys can turn matters in the defendants favor if they specialize in DUI or know the laws and defendant’s rights, and in rare cases ways that protocol violation can destroy the prosecutor’s case entirely.



Possible Penalties

Without an attorney the charges that most individuals face run anywhere from jail time, to excessive fines, to license suspension, to vehicle impoundment. If the DUI is a subsequent charge, jail time will be extended or more likely, fines increased, and licenses revoked. A good DUI lawyer can help a defendant determine what kind of charges they will face and the possible avenues they have to remove, lessen, or redirect charges.



Ways an Attorney can help

There are numerous ways that a good DUI lawyer can help. If a defendant is charged, they can lessen the charges or find ways to work to recover driving privileges and so on. If there is a certainty that the case cannot be rectified then the lawyer can help prepare clients for the process of filing forms with the DMV, preparing for driving school beforehand just to expedite the process. Experienced drunk driving attorneys know how traps are set on the road by policemen, how protocols tend to be overlooked, and how prosecutors structure their arguments and where holes or inconsistencies in evidence can be targets for a defense.



