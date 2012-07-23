Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Attorney Guide, best provider of Nevada ethical certification informs the public of which Nevada attorneys are certified ethical and safe to work with. Each Attorney who conforms to these strict ethical guidelines and receives the Attorneyguide.com certification becomes eligible for the coveted featured attorney column, showcasing only the best and most ethical legal assistance in the Nevada area. This month’s featured attorney is Charles Lybarger of the Lybarger Law Offices.



Charles Lybarger has over ten years Nevada law experience. Sublimely comfortable with corporate law, Charles Lybarger fully understands and works with contacts, licensing, business management, complex litigation, patent and trademark law, technology transfer and alliance structure, company oversight, strategic counseling and even more facets of prime commercial law. As the founder and managing partner, he’s an obvious choice for those looking for the best in corporate representation.



When looking to find a lawyer with an abundance of corporate experience, and a full understanding of the Nevada legal system, clients need look no further than Charles Lybarger. As a Judge pro-term and private mediator, Charles has shown time and time again the type of ethical integrity that Attorney Guide looks for when it looks for an ethically certified, legally capable attorney.



Attorney Guide is the best place to find a lawyer in Nevada. From corporate, tax or commercial law, down to criminal trials and appeals Attorney guide does its’ utmost to make sure potential clients are matched up with an affordable, talented and ethically conscionable attorney. Clients are recommended to check in regularly and see other featured attorneys.



To find a lawyer that is right for you visit AttorneyGuide.com now!