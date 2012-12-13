Find a Mortgage Online Launches Whole of Market Mortgage Search Engine

Fareham, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- According to recent statistics released, most home buyers spend at least two to three times their annual salaries on a house, making it one of the biggest investments most will ever make. Stretching the payments over thirty years, make it a more manageable payment, says Lucy James of Find a Mortgage Online, but it's still a very large investment for most individuals. Because of this, Find A Mortgage Online have provided a Mortgage Search Engine on their website that can be tailored to a customer's specific situation.



Says James, "The Internet is full of mortgage information, but sometimes these comparison sites can be geared towards getting you to do business with specific companies. On the other hand, we are impartial and whole of market, so if someone is looking for the right mortgage, or just needs some help, they can get in touch with us for some free advice or a free, no obligation mortgage quotation. Unlike some other well-known comparison sites, we are whole of market. This means that you get access to all of the lender's deals. This website represents a real, well-established, impartial mortgage broker, so, if home buyers would like help, they know who they're dealing with."



It's difficult, according to James, to build a search engine that will cater to everyone, but they feel that Trigold may have done just that. She says, "Whether you're looking for self employed mortgages, the best buy to let mortgage rates or bad credit mortgages, our search engine can help you sort through the masses. You won't always get the best deal by settling for what your bank offers, or by using some comparison sites, either. We offer everything on Trigold as well as broker exclusive deals. If you would like some no obligation initial advice from one of our advisers, feel free to give us a call as well."



James warns against always using your own bank for a mortgage. "It’s perfectly normal to want to use a lender that you’re already using at the moment. However, they can only offer you the mortgage deals they have and cannot access other lender's products. There is a good chance that a more suitable deal could be found elsewhere. The consequences of using you current bank can sometimes mean a significant financial loss over time." She does explain, however, that it doesn't have to be a complicated process. "For many people, finding a mortgage can be so much simpler than they make it. Many people find changing things a headache and certainly not something they look forward to. It’s important to understand what you want before taking action, to ensure that you don’t get lost in the technical jargon and the jungle of different deals out there."



About Find A Mortgage Online

Find a Mortgage Online is an online and personal mortgage broker, with over 20 years experience offering the best service, and access to the ‘whole of market’ products on the market. Additionally, they offer no obligation, impartial, initial expert advice to people seeking a mortgage in the UK.



Website: www.findamortgageonline.co.uk