Find a Motorcycle Accident Attorney from Crowson Law Group

Crowson Law Group's founder, attorney James Crowson, began his legal career defending insurance companies and health care providers against negligence claims. However, he soon discovered he had a passion for helping individuals to secure the compensation and benefits they need to support themselves and their families in the wake of a devastating injury or loss. As a result, he founded his own private practice in North Carolina to serve the interests of plaintiff clients, using his past defense experience to devise more effective strategies on behalf of accident victims.



"Crowson Law Group is committed to giving back to the Alaska communities where our clients and we live," said the company spokesperson. "As a firm, we see ourselves as one part of a collective whole — the businesses, organizations, and individuals that shape our culture and community. By building relationships and working together, we hope to spread the giving spirit and effect real change. On our website, individuals will find just a few of the amazing organizations that are making a positive and lasting difference in our Alaska community."



Based in Anchorage, Alaska, Crowson Law Group is a revered law firm specializing in personal injury law. Individuals looking for Alaska Anchorage attorneys to represent them for an auto and vehicle accident, a truck accident, pedestrian accident, motorcycle accident, railroad accident, firearm accident, plane crash wrongful death claim or defective or unsafe product claim should contact the Crowson Law Group "At Crowson Law Group, we believe that accountability for motorcycle accident victim injuries should be determined by the facts of their cases, not by the type of vehicle they were driving. We listen carefully to victims' accounts of the incident and determine who was really at fault," commented the company spokesperson. "Having a knowledgeable lawyer who will fight for clients can make all the difference when filing a motorcycle injury claim with an insurance company. Since motorcycle riders are largely unprotected, the likelihood of a life-threatening injury in a motorcycle accident is much greater than that of a car accident. Sadly, more than 80 percent of motorcycle accidents end in the injury or death of the rider. Victims can find a motorcycle accident attorney from our firm to represent them in the claims."



The aftermath of an accident can be both overwhelming and disheartening as victims struggle to put the pieces back together. After any accident — major or minor — victims are likely looking at costly medical bills, lost time at work, and the inability to participate in activities that they enjoyed before the accident. Making this all the more difficult is the fact that someone else's negligence caused these injuries that have forever changed their lives. This is why Alaska personal injury law recognizes their right to file a claim for their damages.



About the Crowson Law Group

Crowson Law Group is emphasizing personal injury law. It offers top of the line legal representation in car accident cases without charging upfront. The company is comprised of renowned professionals who specialize in personal injury matters. Therefore, clients looking for the best personal injury law firms in Alaska should count on Crowson Law Group.