Find Affordable Corn Starch Disposable Cutlery from Anny's Plastic Tableware

Jinhua, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- Anny's Plastic Tableware is a disposable tableware wholesale manufacturer based in China. With the company, clients can purchase disposable plastic tableware, biodegradable bagasse tableware, and biodegradable corn starch tableware. Over the years, the company has been providing top quality products to its clients. They continuously add new items to their inventory. The company has a team of well-trained professionals who provide fast responses to client's questions.



Speaking about polyethylene terephthalate, the company spokesperson said, "Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the chemical name for polyester. It is a transparent and lightweight plastic used for packing food and beverages such as water and soft drinks. The material is also used to fill shampoos, mouthwash, and soap bottles. PET is made from terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. It is marked as safe by all health agencies around the globe. The safety of the material is also highlighted in medicine and pharmaceutical applications. Sustainability and recyclability are among the qualities that make PET useful as food containers. To know more about PET, clients can contact us."



Anny's Plastic Tableware is a disposable sundae cups manufacturer that offers a wide variety of PET ice cream sundae cups. The cups come in different designs and sizes. Some of the sizes include 50z, 40z, 70z, 60z, 90z, 80z, and many more. The company's products are perfect for fruit cocktail, ice cream, parfaits, mousse, yogurt, and many more. Besides PET ice cream sundae cups, the company supplies different food packaging materials, including plastic dessert cups and bowls.



Offering insight into the importance of using biodegradable disposable containers, the company spokesperson said, "Bioplastics are beneficial choices for individuals' health. They are normally derived from biomass sources. Plant starch material (PSM) is the most widely used material for manufacturing biodegradable disposable containers. PSM is an eco-friendly, disposable, biodegradable, and compostable material. Here are reasons why clients should use biodegradable containers. The containers require less energy to be produced. They can degrade the carbon footprint as they can easily replace petroleum-based polymers. The containers are freezer safe. Clients can purchase high-quality biodegradable disposable containers from our company."



Find corn starch disposable cutlery from Anny's Plastic Tableware. The company is providing 18cm extra heavyweight deluxe cornstarch biodegradable disposable cutlery. The item is compostable, biodegradable and disposable, and suitable for both cold and hot foods. Through the company, clients can purchase items that are freezer safe and microwavable for heating.



About Anny's Plastic Tableware

Anny's Plastic Tableware is providing a wide array of PET plastic drinking cups that are made from food grade Polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Their cups are an excellent option for cold drinks such as smoothies, lemonade, and many more. The item is available in different sizes ranging from 50z to 320z. Those wondering where to find plastic cup supplier can contact the company.



Contact Details



Company Name: Anny's Plastic Tableware

Room 911-912,

Hengfeng Building, No. 191,

West Shuangxi Road, Jinhua City,

Zhejiang Province, China

Telephone: +86-579-82821618

Email: sales@annysplastictableware.com

Website: https://www.annysplastictableware.com/