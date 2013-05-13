Find Affordably Priced Pea Shellers at Bamabots.com

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Bamabots.com is a niche online retailer specializing in equipment that makes the harvesting process efficient and effective. Pea shellers are dynamic machines that make hulling peas or beans quick and painless. Bamabots.com offers a wide selection of pea shellers for customers to choose from.



Customers can find the Mr. Pea Sheller-Bean Sheller for $39.99 and the Electric Mr. Pea Sheller for $279.00. The Little Sheller by Taylor is one of the industry’s leading pea shelling machines, and is currently on sale for $437.95. In addition to affordable pricing on pea shelling machines, customers can also find great pricing on pea shelling supplies such as pea sheller harvesting bags for $36.95.



Bamabots.com staff members have streamlined the process of ordering equipment and supplies through the Internet. The online marketplace was designed to provide customers the optimal selection of products via an efficient user interface. Customers can browse through a catalog of products and read insightful product descriptions. Placing an order is simple, and turn-around times for order processing are minimal.



In addition to pea shelling machines, Bamabots.com also carries other harvesting equipment which includes pecan crackers, black walnut crackers, corn cutters, garden tools and cultivators. These products have all been thoroughly tested and found to be extremely reliable. At Bamabots.com, customers seeking to make the harvesting process more efficient can find the right tools at the right price.



For additional information on the pea shelling machines offered Bamabots.com please call (334) 245-9287, or visit www.bamabots.com . Staff members are ready to answer questions or provide insights into product design or specifications. Call today to get an affordably priced pea shelling machine from Bamabots.com.



Contact Information:

Bamabots.com

Address:

2678 Reeves St.

Dothan, Alabama 36303

United States

Telephone: (334) 245- 9287

Fax: 334-792-4757

Website: www.bamabots.com