Find All Games and Demos Supporting the Oculus Rift on OculusRiftEnabled.com

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- OculusRiftEnabled.com announces the opening of its new site supporting the incredible Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. This revolutionary piece of hardware is set to change the future of gaming by providing an extremely immersive virtual reality experience at a reasonable cost.



Due for release in the next few months, the company has already shipped thousands of samples to developers. So there is already a large selection of apps you can run on this amazing piece of hardware.



Luckily these applications can be found easily on OculusRiftEnabled.com, which lists almost all of the applications enabled to run on the Oculus Rift. These include games, demos, simulations, and just about everything else.



New apps are listed daily on the site; and game and demo releases are constantly being updated. The latest headlines regarding the Rift and virtual reality development can also be found.



Audrey Gale, owner of the site, remarked that "as the Oculus Rift increases in popularity and more and more people are excitedly awaiting its release, we're pleased to provide a service to the gaming and virtual reality communities by providing this comprehensive list of Rift enabled software."



Indeed the Rift is not only applicable to gamers - it is set to cause a stir in many areas. Aside from the many games listed on OculusRiftEnabled.com, there is a large selection of demos, and various kinds of simulations. These simulations could be related to space, art, travel, real estate, health care, adult, and other areas.



Those lucky enough to possess developer versions of the Oculus Rift should visit OculusRiftEnabled.com to stay on top of the latest software releases. Those without can still keep updated on the latest Oculus news, and find out which applications are the most promising.



The Oculus Rift is a trademark of Oculus VR, Inc. There is no relationship between Oculus VR, Inc and OculusRiftEnabled.com.



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