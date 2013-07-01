Find Amazing Winter Holiday Deals with Zermatt Matterhorn

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Switzerland is known as a ski destination, but there is no finer destination in Switzerland than Zermatt, home of the famous Matterhorn.



Featuring several hotels in and around Zermatt, finding the perfect accommodations can be difficult, especially for someone coming out of country.



“We at Zermatt Matterhorn pride ourselves on being able to help customers find the best possible accommodations based on current ski conditions within Zermatt. This means the best of both worlds: winter sports and comfortable living,” said Patricia Baker of ZermattMatterhorn.com.



All hotels are conveniently located to the best ski lifts and all employees can help guests find equipment, lessons and other winter activities besides skiing. Those who wish to enjoy activities outside of skiing will find heli-skiing, snowboarding and the like available.



Zermatt Matterhorn is a part of the Star Firm Corp, a group that specializes in winter and summer holidays. Rather than have to deal with booking several different activities for a winter holiday, Star Firm takes care of everything through their websites and hotel accommodations.



Baker continued “There are so many places you can go and stay in Zermatt, but the most important is that you should book for Zermatt Hotels in advance because winter holiday bookings fill quickly and you will get the unacceptable over-priced if you walk directly and book with the hotel reception.”



The winter season begins in November and runs into approximately March. There are constantly activities going on the entire time, so there is something for everyone to do.



“With this as a premiere destination in all of Europe, we strive to help everyone have a good time.” said Baker.



