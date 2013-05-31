Find and Chat with Friends and People Close by with Any Mobile Phone

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Mnation.co is a new website that introduces a fun and powerful way for mobile phone users to locate and chat with friends using just their cell phones. S&S Tech Ltd (the owners of mnation.co) are on the cutting edge of this technology and have brought together some of the latest innovative ways to use a mobile phone to communicate.



mnation.co only works with mobile phones and can be accessed from any cell phone by either typing the website into the phone’s browser or using the QR code that appears on the home page of the site. Once a cell phone user accesses this website they enter the world of mnation and the variety of powerful tools available through the site. mnation users will be able to identify nearby locations in numerous categories like restaurants, clubs, retailers, etc. and they will be able to see how these companies have been rated by others and find them on a map.



Many mobile phone users are familiar with this type of feature but what sets mnation apart is its friend finding and communications features. Users will be able to announce their location for all of their friends to see and can rate the location so that friends will know that the location is the hot spot or a place to avoid – gathering points in the process. Users will also be able to “shout” a message to all their friends and send it out via other social media platforms.



A feature that current users like best is the ability to search for and add friends directly through the service and then chat with them and find their location. The system even allows users to search for people who are not their friends and strike up a conversation – perfect for singles . All of these features are free, secure and require permission from the person being contacted. According to S&S Tech Ltd more features will be added soon and the service will be available in multiple languages.



To learn more visit http://www.mnation.co. mnation also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.



Company: S&S Tech

Contact person: Jason

London, UK

Email: pr@mnation.co