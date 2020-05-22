Find Any Login Portal Easily with QW-DEV.NET

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- QW DEV is the ultimate solution for portal login searches. Imagine getting into a school website and not being able to find the parent login. This happens with almost every other website which gives special logins to their customers, agents or parents. For instant, there is Amazon Associates website for affiliates. The login page for these affiliates is not seen in the regular amazon website. Here is where QW DEV comes into place; making it easy for users to search for the exact login page they are looking for. All that the users have to remember is the name of the website or the URL.



No need to memorize those lengthy URLs and no need to store all of these in the bookmarks page. It only overloads the bookmark tab and users end up spending time in this tab searching for the URL. Put a check to all these steps which don't do anything but are a big waste of time. This portal is backed by a sophisticated program which searches the internet and the particular website sitemaps; the result is a login landing page which are users are looking for. QW DEV allows easy access to the URLs for individual sites through a single search box. Just type in the first few letter of the website name and QW DEV will do the rest.



To know more visit https://qw-dev.net/



About https://qw-dev.net/

QW DEV is an online portal that allows users to search for direct access URLs such as employee login pages, customer login pages, etc. This saves a lot of time and users don't have to remember all the pages. Instead of bookmarking all those sites, it is just enough to bookmark this site alone to access portal login pages whether it is schools or banks, tax related or insurance related.



Media Contact



QW DEV

Address: 220 Small Street, New York, NY 10036

Email:Hello@qw-dev.net

Phone: 212-819-8036

Website: https://qw-dev.net