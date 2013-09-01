Find Assistance with Short-Term and Long-Term Thailand Visas Available to Foreigners Wishing to Visit or Stay in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2013 -- The process of a Thailand visa acquisition begins with the filling of multiple forms, submission of countless documents and interminable queues at the Immigration Office.



The best and fastest way to get a Thailand Visa application processed or to extend or transform a current visa most easily and conveniently is by assigning the job to an experienced and credible company dealing with visa issues. These companies have experts who can assist a visa aspirant with technical details like meeting all the financial and legal requirements to obtain the visa desired.



Even in complex cases where a person has been overstaying a visaor is blacklisted can seek help from a good company to get access to their fast and professional visa services at affordable prices.Normally these companies require minimal or no documentation, and do everything on the behalf of the client.



A Tourist Visa for Thailand is for vacation purposes only and can be obtained only from a Thai Embassy or Consulate abroad and not from within Thailand. A “single-entry” visa, allows a continuous stay of 60 days in Thailand and a “double-entry” visa allows for two entries into the country, each of 60 days duration. In both cases a 30-day “Extension of Stay” stamp can be availed from an Immigration Office.



A reputed and experienced company can offer help and professional assistance in the complicated processes of Thailand visa extension to all its clients. They can also assist with obtaining a “tourist visa exemption” rule that may allow a visitor to stay for longer than 90 days in a six-month period.



About Instantthaivisa.com

Instantthaivisa.comprovides fast and professional Thailand visa services in order to stay in Thailand. They provide effective solutions for the host of immigration problemsa visitor might face regarding a visa. The company has good contacts at all Immigration Offices in Thailand and abroad and guarantee customer satisfaction with theirquick and professional services that are reasonably priced.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Ms Tuk Piyada

Contact Email : info@instantthaivisa.com

Complete Address: Instant Thai Visa - 6th Floor, “The Trendy” Building, 10/95-97 Sukhumvit Soi 13 Rd., Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Contact Phone: +66-89-149-9200

Website:http://www.instantthaivisa.com/