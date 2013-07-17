Find Beautiful Communities and Dream Houses with Calgary Property Pros

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Anyone can build a beautiful house and make their dream home come true, but not every house can bring the comfort and the luxury of having beautiful sceneries. Having a beautiful house is easy enough, hiring someone to create landscape a design is doable but nothing compares to houses near naturally appealing sceneries.



Calgary Property Pros have been in the real estate industry for a long period of time to have brokered more than a thousand deals with Calgary houses that are located near tourist-worthy places. With approximately 47 communities, MLS Calgary NE is located on the northeast side of Calgary which is placed near the city. The homes found in this community consists of single family and condominium style properties and have the most affordable price ranges.



MLS Calgary SE, on the other hand, is one of the fastest growing communities in Calgary. The communities found in the southern part of Calgary houses have starter home and condominium pricing. As this part of the city rises at a rapid rate, newer communities are added such as Chaparral, Cranston, McKenzie Towne and Auburn Bay.



MLS Calgary NW and MLS Calgary SW are located on opposite sides. Both areas are well known to show beautiful land areas which make living a comfortable life such a treat. Sceneries such as the Rocky Mountains and the Glenmore Reservoir can be seen dominantly. For further information visit their website http://www.calgarypropertypros.ca



About Calgary Property Pros

Calgary Property Professionals or Royal LePage is a Canadian real estate company that started since 1913. As the pioneering company in selling and buying properties, the company has been built and has progressed on the foundation of an excellent customer service and professionalism. For over 100 years of leading in the real estate industry, the company has a group of highly trained and qualified professional Realtors that helps clients and customers step by step.

