Find Best Mortgage Foreclosure Attorney,Ensure Best Mortgage Attorney to Fight for Stop Foreclosure

- HUD Certified Housing Counselors

- Legal Aid Input

- Red Flags for Choosing a Lawyer

- Expectations of Lawyer’s Service



Housing Counselors



Before beginning the search for a foreclosure lawyer, get in contact with HUD-approved housing counselors. These folks are specially trained in the area of mortgage foreclosure laws and can be invaluable to an individual who needs some direction. They take one through the process of mortgage loan modification and get around the roadblocks, which shortens the amount of time one spends filling out forms, etc. Accessing these housing counselors is simple; just go to HUD’s website and follow the prompts.



Suggestions from Local Legal Aid Offices



Searching for a mortgage foreclosure attorney can be a daunting task, so cut it down by utilizing local Legal Aid offices. The people who staff these offices are full of ways to help consumers, from suggesting names of several excellent attorneys to allowing one to use their lawyer look-up tool. Best of all, the services of Legal Aid personnel are either free or very low cost. Legal Aid offices are everywhere; go online to find one nearby.



Ineffective Attorneys’ Warning Signs



One sign that the lawyer one is considering hiring isn’t all he’s cracked up to be is the fact that he wants payment for his services. If a person can’t afford his mortgage payments, how can he be expected to pay the sometimes high fees of an attorney? Also, if he doesn’t seem confident in his knowledge of mortgage foreclosure laws, it may be best to continue looking. If he sounds like a salesman, making promises he’ll undoubtedly not keep and speaking so rapidly it’s hard to understand him, again – keep looking.



What to Expect From a Mortgage Foreclosure Attorney



The main thing a mortgage foreclosure attorney must do is formulate a plan of action. He can put the wheels in motion for a mortgage modification or refinance. He can also file a fraud complaint with the state Attorney General and delay a foreclosure by arguing the ownership of the note or some other tactic. As far as behavioral expectations of a prospective lawyer go, he should be courteous, compassionate, and calm. He must be able to keep a cool head in heated moments and to provide sound legal advice to his client.



