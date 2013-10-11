Find Best-Selling Cisco 2960/2960S Switch at Reliable Router-switch.com

Rosemead, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The most popular Cisco catalyst 2960/2960s series is the best-selling Ethernet switch based on number of units, ports shipped and the Cisco hardware orders. Cisco 2960 is designed to provide efficient and cost-effective network connectivity for branch offices or small and medium-sized businesses.



Cisco Catalyst 2960 series is commonly used in most environments that require the Cisco equipment. Switch Cisco 2960/Cisco 2960S support voice, video, data, and highly secure access greatly. They also deliver scalable management as your business needs change.



The Main features of Cisco Catalyst 2960 :



Easy to use and upgrade, Cisco 2960 switches offer superior Layer 2 threat defense capabilities and basic Layer 3 static routing with 16 routes. They also offer:



- 2x1GE uplink

- 8, 24, and 48 Fast Ethernet port configurations

- Advanced QoS, rate-limiting, Access Control Lists (ACLs), IPv6 management, and multicast services

- Full PoE with up to 15.4W per port for up to 48 ports



Customer Reviews about Catalyst 2960/2960s:



”Cisco 2960 switches offer a full set of features (QoS, trunking, VLANs, traffic shaping, SNMP, etc), e.g. the C2960-24TC-S is the 10/100 + gig-uplink version of the workhorse Cisco2960. Now we run a number of 2960s (various models) for work, including a recent purchase of this model from router-switch.com. What I wanna tell you is free tech support here, which is more necessary for our end-users. Great!”



About Router-switch.com

Router-switch.com, is a trusted and professional online shopping mall, the world’s leading Cisco supplier, founded in 2002, provides full series of Cisco network equipment, including Cisco routers, Cisco switches, Cisco firewalls, Cisco IP Phones, Wireless Access Points, Cisco modules & cards, etc. It carries over $5 million in inventory of refurbished, used and original new Cisco network hardware that can meet SOHO, small, midsized and large businesses of all sizes. Rush to order catalyst 2960/2960s and enjoy 55%-98% off global price list, free CCIE Support, fast shipping worldwide at Router-Switch.com!



Contact info:

Address: 3592 Rosemead Blvd, B #220 Rosemead, CA 91770 USA

Branch Address: 7/F, Sino Centre, 582-592 Nathan Road, Mongkok Kowloon HongKong

Email: cisco@router-switch.com (Sales Inquiries)

Tel: +1-626-239-8066 (USA)

+852-3174-6166 (Hong Kong)

Fax: +852-3050-1066 (Hong Kong)

Website: http://www.router-switch.com