Find Business Partners and Private Investors on Publingo's Business Community Platform

Rochelle Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Entrepreneurs who want to find business partners or private investors are encouraged to visit the extremely popular Publingo.com website. Publingo.com is a business community where business owners can connect to buy and sell businesses or locate private investors.



Publingo.com is the perfect venue for small business owners to network with like-minded entrepreneurs to make things happen. It is a flourishing community that keeps growing on a daily basis as more and more business owners join the site. Entrepreneurs will find business partners that are ready to begin making money by combining their resources and talents.



There are currently hundreds of members on Publingo.com each of which is looking to connect to find investors, find business partners business funding and angel investors. One of the best things about the platform is there is no middleman. Business owners communicate and negotiate directly with one another once a connection is made through the website. There aren’t any hassles and the website is completely automated so there aren’t a lot of hoops to jump through.



“I just love Publingo.com. I listed a job opening on the site and the next morning after the listing went live I had 10 applicants. I hired a guy 2 days later and he’s turned out to be one of the best sellers I’ve had in 20 years. I highly recommend the website to business owners.” – Jon Tomlinson



The popular website isn’t only for business owners. The website hosts hundreds of job postings which are searched by applicants throughout the world. Many of the job postings begin receiving responses within hours so employers can find someone to fill their vacancy quickly. Each job posting contains keywords which allow it to be found on Google and via the company’s search engine.



Business owners who are curious about where to find business partner will uncover all the help they need on Publingo.com. It is designed specifically for the business minded entrepreneur that enjoys making money while building powerful relationships.



About Publingo

Sell your business in the most transparent and the most profitable way on Publingo, where selling your business is only a few clicks away. Publingo allows you to sell your business without any broker or middlemen, simply by placing an ad with a detailed description about your business and then directly connect with buyers who can contact you without any middlemen involved in the process.