Find Coaches Releases 1st National Map Search for Coaches

Kailua Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Find Coaches has launched the first database-driven map search for coaches on its website, http://www.findcoaches.com. This will allow people looking for a coach to use an interactive map to search for a coach—a first for online coaching directories.



Findcoaches.com is a coaching directory for Life, Business, Health/Wellness, Relationship, ADHD, Spiritual and Career coaches. Since its launch in early 2013, it has grown rapidly to become a source for coaches to attract new clients. Recent innovations include free iOS and Android apps.



The map search using the Google Maps API allows users of the site, the opportunity to find coaches by zooming in on pins on a United States map. Each pin represents a coach with at least one specialization and a city and state identifier. Clicking the coaches' name brings up that coaches' listing on findcoaches.com. Clicking the the specialization or the location brings up all the listings for that specialization or location.



“Our goal is to become the go-to website for people looking for a coach. Our apps were the first of a series of planned innovations. The map search is another addition to the set of tools we have introduced to help connect coaches and clients,” said Katie Nova, co-founder of Find Coaches, LLC.



About Findcoaches.com

Findcoaches.com is a product of K & B Creative, LLC, a provider of marketing solutions for coaches. Findcoaches.com is a directory website with free and paid listing options for Life, Business, Wellness, Relationship and more types of coaches.