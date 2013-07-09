Find Coaches Releases Android and iOS Apps

Kailua Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Find Coaches LLC has completed the testing and launch of two apps that will help people looking for coaches on their mobile device.



Findcoaches.com is the first coaching directory to go mobile, connecting coaches and potential clients on Android and iPhones. The website and two apps now make coaches' profiles available on computer and smart phone devices.FindCoaches.com has specializations for the following types of coaches: Life, Business, Relationship, ADHD, Health/Wellness, Spiritual, Career, Creativity, Small Business, Retirement and Executive coaches. All the categories are on the apps.



The apps are available for free at the Google Play Store and the iTunes store. Both apps have all the coaches that are on the website listed. Users of the apps can find coaches by coaching specialization.



“We started this site from day one with the goal of getting maximum visibility for coaches. The apps will now give our coaches the opportunity to be found on mobile devices. We are excited to add value to our coaches' memberships,” said Katie Nova, co-founder of Find Coaches.



“We want people looking for a coach to know that they can find a coach anywhere, any time. We know that most websites are hard to read on mobile devices, so we created a simplified data feed from our website and made it into an easy-to-use app.” said Brian Asbjornson of Find Coaches.



About Find Coaches

Find Coaches is a creation of K & B Creative, LLC, a business focused on providing marketing solutions to coaches. The website—findcoaches.com—has paid and free options for Life, Business, Wellness, Relationship and more types of coaches to list their businesses' information and services.