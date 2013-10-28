Find Comfort and Security in a Home or Business Alarm System

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- There is little more frightening or unnerving than being robbed. The thought of someone invading your personal space and area is enough to scare someone and leave them feeling vulnerable. Fortunately, a professionally installed security system is often enough to deter even the most hardened of criminals.



“Most burglaries and break-ins are going to occur when no one is home. For many, this means between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” said Morise Halimalton of Alarm Systems of New York.



A professionally installed security system can provide protection, peace of mind and more. A full system can also reduce home owner’s insurance premiums by up to 20 percent. This is substantial savings for a homeowner.



The best home security system is a personalized, individual service. This means there will not be a one-size-fits-all approach to the best system for a home or business. Contact Alarm Systems of New York City for a free, in-home consultation and review for the best possible security system.



“All of our customer service representatives are trained to help find the best possible solutions for your family, home and/or business. Many times what works for one home will not do as well in another. The trained eyes of our professionals know what to look for and suggestions to make on your behalf,” said Halimalton.



All installation is done by professionally trained and licensed technicians. Each is bonded and insured to protect you, your home and them.



“Contact us; let us show you your options and how we can help you make the best and most informed decision,” said Halimalton.



Additional information is on the website. There you will be able to see what choices you have available as well as request a free no-obligation in home quote. Visit http://www.alarmsystems-nyc.com/ to learn more.



Alarm Systems of NYC

Morise Halimalton

sales@alarmsystems-nyc.com

Tel +1.646-655-0111

http://alarmsystems-nyc.com