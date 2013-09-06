Find Customised Label Printers, Label Makers and Supplies for Ease and Convenience of Label Making

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- It is essential to find suitable label makers and label printers to print cost-efficient labels for a product in a time effective manner. The field of industrial labelling was revolutionized affordable, tough and portable labelling tool was created to save time and money.



The Rhino 4200 gets all kinds of labelling jobs completed fast and accurately. The familiar QWERTY keyboard is easy to navigate and theone-touch "Hot Key" shortcuts can be used to quickly create and format wire/cable wraps, flags, Code 39 and Code 128 bar codes, fixed-length labels, breaker labels and more. This model enables users to create professional labels that can be applied at a variety of bases and are long-lasting and durable. It is capable of printing labels up to 3/4" wide in flexible nylon, permanent polyester and durable vinyl materials.It provides the unique single-key access to commonly used labels, symbols and terms and the "Custom" key that saves time by eliminating repeated steps by saving customized settings for all processes.



The Dymo Label Makeris a collection of products comprising of 5 model ranges including both handheld and desktop models. Each model range can be chosen to design and make labels for specific uses. These are effective labelling solutions that include a metal embosser label maker and the popular Letra tag label maker as well. The Dymo Label Printerline uphas models ranging from the LabelWriter, Rhino, Label Manager to Letra Tag ranges. These can be chosen as per specific labelling requirements to suit particular needs.



About Labelcity

Labelcity is a specialist, experienced and most dedicated supplier of Dymo, CoStar and Seiko labelling products in USA/Canada. Their US operation serves the entire USA/Canadian market and many international countries in Europe and Asia. Labelcity ship to most locations within 2 days via UPS/FedEx Ground from their two warehouses in the USA situated at the East Coast and the West Coast respectively. They offer excellent customer service and 24 X 7 customer support.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Glen Degarnham

Email – Customer Service: sales@labelcity.com

Complete Address - PO Box 450, Jim Thorpe, PA

Zip Code: 18229-450

Contact Phone: Toll Free 1-888-999-6333

Website – http://www.labelcity.com