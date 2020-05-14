Find Dust Filter Bags from Sefar Pty Ltd

Huntingwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Sefar Pty Ltd produces Pura-Tex dust filter bags and tubing made from high-quality felts. Depending on the application, they can be made with snap rings or felt collars, metal bands, or drawstrings. The firm manufactures bags according to order and clients' specifications. Their vast range of available felts in various weights and with different surface treatments combined with their local state of the art manufacturing facilities allow them to offer their clients the best solution for their applications. Leading in technical fabrics for around 190 years, Sefar Pty Ltd operates weaving mills in Switzerland, Romania, and Thailand. With Monosuisse, the Sefar Group has its yarn production with locations in Switzerland, Poland, Romania, and Mexico.



"At Sefar Pty Ltd, we also offer comprehensive technical application expertise and are committed to ensuring optimal and practical use of our products by supplying leading-edge technical application support," commented the company spokesperson. "Due to our many decades of international activity, our experience and knowledge have steadily increased. Manufacturing centers in Asia, Australia, America, and Europe give us the ability to take care of individual queries and concerns quickly and easily."



Dust collector bags are specially made from a comprehensive range of needlefelts, all manufactured with multi-layered fiber construction on a supporting monofilament or multifilament scrim. This ensures all fabrics are incredibly compact, stable, and, most importantly, mechanically robust. By matching fiber to meet the thermal, physical, and chemical requirements of the industry, Sefar can offer Dust Collector Bags, which are precisely tailored to the technical specifications of particular Dust Collection applications. As a reliable custom dust filter bags manufacturer, Sefar manufactures filter bags and tubing from high-quality felts. Bags are made to order and clients' specifications.



"For a properly functioning dust collector, the filter bag and supporting cage must be correctly fitted to each other," commented the company spokesperson. "At Sefar Pty Ltd, we can provide our clients with a complete line of dust collector cages manufactured to their OEM specifications.



Standard materials of construction typically consist of carbon, galvanized, or stainless steel. Besides, our cages incorporate stamped or spun collars, pan bottoms, and ventures as the standard construction. We can also provide anti-corrosion coatings such as powder coating, zinc coating, galvanizing, surface treatments."



Sefar Pty Ltd is one of the leading industrial dust filter media suppliers in entire Australia. It's BWF Envirotec combines in the new product line first-rate carrier media consisting of needlona needle felt or fiberglass fabric with a high-efficiency ePTFE membrane and decades of experience in filter media production. The continuous in-house process chain, starting with the manufacture of the needlona filter media, including the laminating process, to finishing of full filter bags, guarantees the high-quality standard of PM-Tec.



About Sefar Pty Ltd

Sefar Pty Ltd offers ready-to-install Dust Collector Bags in a variety of different sizes, lengths, and shapes. Dust Collector Bags are available in various top and bottom versions, with welded and stitched seams. Thefore, individuals looking for dust collector bags supplier Pura-Tex should find their solace when they partner with Sefar Pura-Tex.