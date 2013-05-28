Find Free Games, Software, Gift Cards and Much More at Free Stuff World

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- What is too good to be true? Getting something for free. It’s true, in such a cut throat environment; businesses can really not afford to give away free stuff online. But this myth is now busted thanks to http://freestuffworld.net/, a website that lets people get free stuff, from gift cards to software and games and even credit score and store coupons.



So how does free stuff work? It’s quite simple, there are many stores and outlets that offer samples to people to try and test their products for free so they can get relevant feedback and information about the items. Most sites do not give away absolutely free items; they have some strings attached one way or the other. Some sites ask the website visitor to fill in a survey form before getting to the samples. Other sites offer free stuff but first the users are asked to download software or search engine toolkit to avail the free sample offer. Many sites ask people to purchase a few items nearing a hundred bucks after which they can avail the ‘free stuff’ offer. At some point, many of these sites waste a lot of time, energy and do not give away the items for free as they are advertized.



However, free stuff does what it claims: it gives the chosen items to people with no extra charges or hidden prices or anything. Many categories on the site can be browsed through for a better idea of what items are on offer.



Free samples by mail are available for many known brands such as makeup items from Maybelline, Rimmel, Cover Girl etc. Maybelline from the coveted makeup experts of New York give away their brilliant mascara for free as a sample so users can test its long lasting formula for gorgeous curly eye lashes. Rimmel offers a luscious lip gloss that lasts for many hours and stays shiny and shimmery and is water proof. Cover girl is the teenage girl’s first choice and their eye shadow kit is a brilliant addition to any girl’s makeup kit. There are also many other samples such as free toilet paper, disinfectant and home supplies.



Many free gift cards for shops and restaurants are available from the site from outlets such as Amazon, Best Buy coupons, Applebee’s, Samsung, Victoria’s Secret etc. the gift cards are worth up to 1500 US Dollars. People can avail the best deals through these free samples and coupons.



For more information, please visit http://freestuffworld.net/



Media Contact

Free Stuff World

http://freestuffworld.net/