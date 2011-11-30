Find Freelance Workers on FiversWorld.com Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- A large business looking to find freelance workers won’t have a problem because they typically have the budget to do so. However entrepreneurs with less cash for hiring haven’t always been able to afford bringing a freelancer on board. Jason Parker, owner of FiversWorld.com is hoping to change that.



FiversWorld.com is a freelance marketplace where business owners buy services and ebooks experts around the world. There are writers offering to complete 500-word blog posts for $5. There are several graphic designers who specialize in website banners and headers. SEO experts on the site provide backlinks and other services designed to make Google send traffic on demand.



And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are hundreds of these types of service providers from a group of 15 categories and several dozen sub-categories.



“Finding freelance work can be difficult during recessions, which is why we encourage providers on our site to price their services low… between $5 and $25 to be exact. Our pricing structure creates an impulse buyer environment,” said Parker. “Buyers are happy because they’re getting great deals and finding lots of new promotional techniques. Providers are happy because they’re getting work selling what they want.”



While providers on the site aren’t employees of FiversWorld.com, the workplace-like payment arrangement helps maintain structure between buyers and sellers. Buyers pay for the service before the work begins and FiversWorld.com holds the money until the project is complete. Upon completion the funds are transferred to the seller, who may withdraw the money through PayPal, Moneybookers or AlertPay – minus FiversWorld.com 20 percent commission.



“We believe this arrangement makes everyone feel comfortable. Buyers don’t have to worry about not getting the work done, and sellers don’t have to worry about not getting paid,” said Parker.



Business owners who want to find freelance workers can visit the FiversWorld.com website at (http://www.FiversWorld.com). Sellers who are interested in finding freelance work can sign up to list their services at (http://www.fiversworld.com/signup).



About FiversWorld.com

FiversWorld.com is a freelance marketplace where anyone looking to earn extra money can sell their services or products for $5, $10, $15, $20 or $25 per job. Freelancers can offer business advice, ad space, graphic design services, music/audio work, programming, writing services or even sell ebooks through the site. There’s no fee for freelancers to sign up, while those doing the hiring only pay for services they’ve requested.