Find Fresh, Local Foods at Farmer's Markets or Local Stands

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- At Localproducemap.com, it is possible to find information on all local food, which is better for the consumer, the farmer and the environment as a whole too. Their rich database has nearly 2000 farmer's markets and produce stands and they also constantly keep adding to the list. Visitors are encouraged to write reviews of their favourite markets and stands and help more and more people choose local produce over imported foods.



“We cannot stress enough on the benefits of choosing local produce. Farmer markets help cut the middle man, allowing farmers to pocket all the profits they make for the sale and for consumers to find fresh, wholesome food at cheaper rates. Additionally, it becomes a lot easier for the producer to improve quality of crop when they receive direct feedback from the consumer”, says an expert. “As the transport and packaging requirements go down, the producers costs are reduced and that is directly in the favour of the consumer as buying quality food becomes cheaper and easier. Additionally, farmer markets are the best way to improve diet and nutrition by providing an easy access to fresh food”.



But the producers or farmers and the consumers are not the only ones who benefit from buying local produce. It also helps the environment as it helps to reduce food miles and hence vehicle pollution, fossil fuel waste and also prevents wastage of packaging materials. Also, farmer markets encourage healthier environment production practices, like organic farming and pesticides free farming, as the farmer has a steady consumer supply to depend on. Because it encourages farm diversification, it encourages bio-diversity. Additionally, buying local produce is also beneficial for the community as a whole. It brings life to city centres and community centres and helps increase social interaction. It also drives up sales of other businesses as the community gathers at one spot, supporting other local businesses and thus keeping all the money within the community.



“The role of localproducemap.com is a very important one. In today’s world where everyone turns to their nearest supermarket to pick stale fruits and vegetable for the lack of information on where to find a farmer market, this website makes it possible for this internet savvy world to find out where they can buy local produce online”, says an expert.



For more information, please visit http://localproducemap.com



Contact information:

info@localproducemap.com