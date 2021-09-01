Find Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Music Online at Loaded Radio

Ajax, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- Loaded Radio is an online based radio station that plays a weekly syndicated radio show. They also provide weekly podcasts and music news. The station comprises various hosts, including Scott Penfold and Johnny Rude. With them, listeners can get up-to-date hard rock and metal news. Over the years, the station has been joined on air by several artists, including Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Max Cavalera (Sepultura, Soulfly), and many more. They are committed to providing their users with entertaining content.



Speaking about the station's privacy policy, the company spokesperson said, "We value one's listenership, readership, and their privacy policy. Our station acknowledges the importance of the information one provides on our platforms. By adopting this privacy policy, we aim to balance our legitimate business interests in using one's personal data with their reasonable expectations of privacy. We collect personal information when individuals post their comments on our stories and posts when individuals offer tips to our news and editorial departments, and many more. Our station usually uses this data to customize our platforms to suit readers' personal preferences and interests. We also use the information to help our advertisers target the audience they want to reach."



Wondering where to find hard rock heavy metal radio online? Loaded Radio is a leading online radio station that plays various weekly radio shows that can be heard on multiple radio stations. They offer heavy metal music of every subgenre around the globe. With the station, listeners can access live DJ's 24/7 playing killer hard rock and metal tracks. One can get stream the tracks in high digital quality. The station takes pride in providing in-depth content, in-depth artist interviews, hosting various live personalities, and many more.



Speaking about the station's podcasts, the company spokesperson said, "Our podcasts are normally weekly uploaded talk shows featuring various interviews with the biggest names in hard rock and metal. They also feature additional heavy and loud content for individuals who love hard rock and metal. Listeners can find these podcasts on Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and many more."



Loaded Radio provides syndicated radio shows. They are one of the top heavy metal music online radio stations around the globe. Each of the stations' content and services is dedicated to the genres of hard rock and metal. The station always blasts high-end sound and professional audio production. They constantly updated the news and information posted on their website. The station makes sure that all of its news and other contents are in easy to read format to enable readers to easily understand the message.



Loaded Radio offers the latest hard rock and metal news. They are dedicated to heavy music. Besides hard rock content, the station also provides advertising opportunities to various organizations. Their platforms are filled with numerous user-friendly features to make sure that individuals get the best user experience.



Website: https://www.loadedradio.com/