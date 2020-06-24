Find Healthcare Assistant Courses Online at Train Healthcare

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Education is an essential key in the healthcare sector, and healthcare workers play a significant role in assisting patients in a hospital, care homes, or domiciliary care setting. Train Healthcare provides healthcare courses online, which are accessed by Skills for Health, a non-governmental accredited organization responsible for overseeing the healthcare training standards.



"We are aware of the pressure on healthcare professions to adapt to a rapidly changing environment constantly," commented the company's spokesperson." Candidates are assured of the best healthcare assistant training online through face-to-face and online training packages, which are individually designed for healthcare workers to remain complaint yearly, through one secure purchase. The training is easily accessible and offers a flexible approach to learning and is compatible with all mobile devices, allowing the candidate to learn at their own pace. The other course is a practical and theory-based way to learn and has over 2000 hours of the training programs since 2015 with an experienced team of 15 trainers in over 7 locations nationwide."



Train Healthcare gives complete control over the training process so that an individual can take courses online at a convenient time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The E-learning platform makes one take control of when and where to undertake the course. The main goal is to enable one to adapt to any situation and respond effectively using the latest skills and professional guidelines.



"Our qualifications ensure that individuals and organizations are compliant with current legislation and best practices guidance," commented the company's spokesperson. "The NHS agency package offers skills for health certified (Basic Life Support, Manual Handling, Fire Safety, and Infection, Prevention & Control) and other 15 online courses. Interested candidates will find health care assistant courses online, insanely useful. Successful completion and certification of the package allow one to work as a registered nurse in any nursing agency and NHS Trust within the UK."



Train Healthcare offers convenient online training, which one can control. The individual receives online training and assessment with immediate feedback emailed back. Provision of training in the Prevention, Management of Violence and Aggression (PMVA) is available; it's specialized training for healthcare workers working in the mental health sector. All PMVA training carried out in face to face and course delivered by specialized trainers registered with the GSA (General Service Association).



About Train Healthcare

Train Healthcare provides training to government and private healthcare commissioners of care and individual candidates in the UK. The company attributes its success to a large talent pool of in-house tutors with over ten years' experience that is ready to travel to your location, and develop subjects to match any specification. Individuals looking for healthcare courses online and services should consider Train Healthcare, designed to help keep up to date with the latest training practices at a low cost in both time and money.