Find Homes Available in Washington with IDX, Inc. and Real Estate Agent Steven Lambert

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The custom IDX solution Steven Lambert now hosts on his Richalnd, Washington real estate website has forever simplified the online real estate search process for area home seekers, agents and brokers alike. With the unique IDX Broker software, thousands of Tri City MLS (TCMLS) listings are seamlessly displayed on the website Lambert hosts. Potential buyers can experience a level of customer service comparable to none, and finding a home in and around Washington has never been so easy!



Search capabilities that IDX has integrated onto Lambert’s website, including the powerful advanced search tool, give home seekers the opportunity to truly craft a unique and personalized search. By erecting search parameters, potential buyers can find a property based on specific traits, such as subdivision, schools and even layout designs. Buyers can then save their search specifications and elect to receive automatic email notifications when properties matching their requests are listed on TCMLS or by Lambert. IDX Broker and Lambert power all these amazing advances in the online real estate market.



Giving home seekers more tools for their search is not the only benefit of adopting an IDX solution. Lambert also receives the invaluable ability to customize almost every aspect of his website, from the design and layout, to the search functions, and even a client lead generation system. Lambert can continually grow his business and effortlessly integrate TCMLS data online, making his website one of the most informative and helpful real estate websites around Washington.



About Steven Lambert

Steven Lambert is a real estate agent with Tri-Cities Life of Richland, Washington.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .



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