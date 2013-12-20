Find Impressive Line of Fort Myers Beach Vacation Rentals with Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc.

Fort Myers Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc. offers properties that provide spectacular views of the sea and are an ideal location to spend a relaxing vacation. Properties available for rent vary in size as well as amenities offered and can be chosen according to the number of people staying. Fully furnished homes for families as well as modern condos for couples are made available according to the requirement of customers.



Talking about the reservation coordinators, a senior executive from Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc stated, "Reservation coordinators of Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc live or are seasonal owners on Fort Myers Beach and are hence well versed with the island and the various amenities available and provide excellent quality of assistance to customers.”



Most complexes offer heated swimming pools, BBQ grill areas, tennis courts, fitness room, social areas as well as sauna and ensure travelers can adequately unwind on their trip. Amazing white sand beaches with spectacular crimson sunsets can be enjoyed from most homes located close to the beach. Communities offered also provide easy access to water sports like jet skiing, parasailing and others.



Speaking about the vacation rental properties offered, a senior official from Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc commented, "Travelers can choose from over 175 vacation rental properties and detailed description as well as images are provided for all rentals and housing can be chosen according to budget as well as duration of stay of travelers.”



Visit Knvinc to know more about the details of the properties available for rent and to view images and facilities available at every property. Amazing varieties of birds can also be spotted on a vacation in this beautiful beach paradise.



About Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc

Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc is a leading provider of vacation rentals in Fort Myers Beach and has extensive experience in offering the right type of properties to travelers. Get more info on the beach condos and amenities available by visiting the website of the company. Staff is well versed with the geography of the area and ensures properties are offered according to the budget of travelers. Detailed description as well as images is provided for all beach rental properties.



Contact Information:



Kathy Nesbit Vacations Inc

7205 Estero Blvd. Suite #707 Santini Marina Plaza

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Phone: (239) 463-4253

Toll Free: (800) 662-4995