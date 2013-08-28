Find Latest Safe and Effective Surgical and Non-Surgical Hair Treatments at Reasonable Prices

Ireland, Dublin -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Baldness, that is the state of progressive hair thinning condition more common in men than women. However the severity and patterns can vary from person to person. This is no longer a permanent and hopeless condition that has to be accepted.



Effective solutions like hair restoration and hair transplant are now easily accessible and must be availed at the earliest when facing any hair related issue.The process of transplantation involves planting of live roots from the donor area at a bald spot.These transplanted roots are given a density that covers the bald area completely and naturally.



Hair transplant Ireland uses technologically advanced methods to transplant hair on the patient’s scalp in the direction of existing hair to grant a perfect natural look. These transplanted hair are so close to natural hair in appearance and composition that they can be easily cut, colored, shampooed, shaved and/or styled just like a natural mane.



A user can choose fully safe surgical or non-surgical methods at a reasonable hair transplant cost to get back hair on his/her head and feel happy and confident once again.Surgical methods like the strip method and the more popular DHI methods can be opted for a hair transplant. The latter uses latest technique and is comparatively safer but the procedure must be done by an experienced expert doctor.



Hair loss can happen to people due to a variety of reasons ranging from dandruff or stress and anxiety to heredity and post-surgical side effects. An effective hair loss treatment must be chosen as soon as the signs and symptoms of hair loss are noticed.



About Hairtech Clinic

Hairtech Clinic is a reliable name in the field of hair treatments and use medicines from Europe and other parts of the world in their treatments. They use advanced methods like Photo laser therapy and several other latest methods in hair treatments.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Ireland

State: Dublin

Country: Ireland

Contact Name: Paul McGuiness

Contact Email: info@hairtechclinic.com

Complete Address: HairTech International, Suite 2, 19 – 21 Main Street, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, Ireland

Contact Phone: 353 1 9033976

Website: http://hairtechclinic.com/