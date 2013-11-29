Find Local Singles with Dallas Singles Dating Service!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Experience what local singles have been talking about and find love with the newest matchmaking service, Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service!



Local singles know how difficult it can be to look for love on their own. And if they haven’t experienced it themselves, everyone has heard about the horror stories associated with online dating. It can be tough for singles to meet someone special at a club or bar if what they are searching for is a long lasting relationship. Dating at one’s place of employment can lead to trouble. Dating their own clients can endanger their professional relationship. And singles can’t date their own friends. So what alternative do local singles have to find love? The answer—an elite dating service like Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service.



Who will they meet?



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service put their 25 years of experience and listening skills to work to locate the perfect partner for each client. They know that each client has their own specific needs and wants they desire in a partner. The matchmakers get to know what each client wants and they know how to find it.



Dallas Singles know that clients are looking for like-minded singles; individuals who are earnestly looking for a long lasting and meaningful relationship.



How Can a Matchmaker Like Dallas Singles Help Local Singles?



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service will only introduce clients to singles who are like-minded and compatible with them. The people clients will meet are successful individuals, just like themselves. And as long as clients come in with an open-mind and realistic expectations, they should be satisfied with the dating services provided by the matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service.



About Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service

With 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, the dating professionals at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles are confident they can help clients find what they’re truly looking for in a partner. They’re adamant about pursuing love the old-fashion way, leaving behind conventional ways of dating for a more personal and interactive dating experience.



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles are in the business because they love happy endings. Singles in the Dallas and Fort Worth area who are looking to become another success story of Dallas Singles can do so by visiting the Dallas Singles website to meet their future partner! http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com

Mention you heard about Dallas Singles Dating Service from this press release!