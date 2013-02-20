Find Love in Public This Valentine's Day at Public House Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Tweet it: Find #LoveInPublic this Valentine’s Day with a romantic prix-fixe dinner @Public_House_LV @LuxorLV



Public House Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino will set the mood this Valentine’s Day with a romantic prix-fixe dinner for two on Thursday, Feb. 14.



Their Chef has developed a romantic three-course menu that will include two glasses of champagne. Lovebirds will begin their meal with a choice of either a House Salad or Classic Caesar salad. The second course is Shrimp Gambino, served with assorted bell peppers in a lemon butter sauce. Guests may choose from two delicious main course selections: Filet Mignon, stuffed with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, served with pan-seared asparagus and couscous; or a Salmon Veronique in a crème sauce with grape tomatoes and red bell peppers served with fingerling potatoes.



While savoring the memorable meal, couples will toast the occasion with celebratory bubbly as the ladies are presented with a beautiful red rose. This Valentine’s Day, find love at one of the best Las Vegas Restaurants.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best restaurants in Vegas, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.