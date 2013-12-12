Find Love This Holiday with Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Local matchmakers, Philadelphia Singles, make dating over the holidays a true possibility for local singles looking for love!



The holidays can be stressful for anyone, but local matchmakers know there is far more stress for singles during this time of year. Every Christmas commercial, every holiday song, every romantic movie, and families and loved ones coming together to spend the holidays. But what happens to those who are single?



For them, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year (especially for those with no close family, no children, and no siblings). Local matchmakers know that for them, it means a lonely holiday season. And even for those singles who are comfortable being alone most of the time, there is just something about the cheery holidays that gets them down. But local Philly matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles want to cheer things up for singles this holiday season—by providing them with quality matches. “Everyone deserves someone to spend the holidays with,” explains Philadelphia Singles. Everyone wants to feel loved and appreciated, especially this time of year.



The holidays shouldn’t be lonely and heartbreaking for local singles—and the team of matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles are here to help them out. The matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles encourage serious singles to try their services this holiday season. Philly singles don’t have to spend the holidays alone, because this year, with the help of Philadelphia Singles, they can benefit from great introductions and spend time meeting marriage-minded singles who are looking for the same thing when it comes to dating.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles is a personal matchmaking service which leaves behind the impersonal world of online dating and relies on the basics, focusing on intimate and personal face-to-face interaction. Their experienced team of matchmakers are committed to introducing clients to successful and like-minded individuals who share the same passion for finding love.



Serious Philly singles looking to find that special someone can contact one of the matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles today by calling (610) 945-1963 or visiting: http://philadelphia-singles.com



The matchmakers from Philadelphia Singles wish everyone a happy holiday!



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