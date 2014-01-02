Find Manufactured Home Sites for Lease in Boones Estates, ML

Lothian, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Americans looking for the perfect site for manufactured homes may lease one in Boones Estates, located in Southern Anne Arundel County, Maryland. A family owned and operated housing community since 1974, Boones States is spread on 85 acres with over 450 homes sites. People yearning for a peaceful, caring community are sure to be delighted with Boones Estates.



“Boones Estates is a well maintained community with well-lit, paved streets with sidewalks. We have spacious home sites with some in a woodland setting. Living here, you can be sure of the kind of living you just hoped for till now. We are located close to major cities of Washington DC, Baltimore and Annapolis, so you can keep a short commute while living in the community,” said a senior executive with the community.



The community is also in proximity to big employers like Andrews Air Force Base, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Census Bureau. Boones Estates is a well maintained and safe mobile housing community, with people eager to have a home here. The residents can avail of a beautiful trailer park with sidewalks and well-lit streets. New home owners will be welcomed by a friendly atmosphere in the park finding residents who are caring and respect each other's privacy.



Boones Estates has a range of amenities like an Olympic sized pool, tennis court, basketball court and a playground for children. The executive added, “A dog park is opening shortly as well. Several sites are open for lease to be home for your existing house or you can choose to buy a property for sale within our community. You will find landscaping opportunities along with unique experience of home ownership. Residing here would at value to your quality of living.”



People looking to purchase a home in Boones Estates are required to apply at the Park office and get approval for residency. The applicants need to be above 18 years to be eligible for the minimum age to acquire or lease a home in the community. Subleasing of sites is not allowed. See this for more information.



About Boones Estates

Boones Estates is a well-known manufactured housing community in Southern Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The community is connected to all essential amenities like schools, post office, fire station and fuel station. Boones Estates is a place one would be delighted to call home. Why not try here if one has searched elsewhere?



Contact Details:



Boones Estates

1091 Marlboro Road Lothian, Maryland 20711

Phone: 410.741.9002 or 301.627.2220

Fax: 410.741.1134

Email: info@boonesestates.com

Website: http://boonesestates.com/