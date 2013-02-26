Find New Homes for Sale on RoseWood Communities

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Buying a new home is a big dream to many and to fulfill this one need to check out for experienced builders who never compromise on quality or amenities offering new homes for sale in good communities. Online is one good source to check out for new homes developed by builders and the most being preferred in market right now are the Rosewood communities in Greenville sc. The cutting edge craftsmanship, modern designs, innovative features, neighborhoods, amenities, excellent customer service etc are all attracting home buyers to check out their projects.



Rosewood community developers are experienced team who gives lot of importance to their customers involving them in every step of the construction stage implementing their valuable suggestions to meet their customers’ requirements in their dream home. Though the homes look common outside all interiors are uniquely designed according to the specifications of customers as each has different lifestyle and would definitely like to have their mark in the interiors.



There is lot of choice offered to the home buyers who can check out Rosewood communities like Greystone cottages, The woodlands, The gardens, Woodstone cottages and Bluestone cottages. Each community offers different settings and neighborhood amenities like walking trails, water features, parks, lush gardens, countryside view etc with maintenance free lots. The new homes for sale can be chosen from Timbercraft homes, cottage homes, and move-in ready homes in the above communities and are available with prices ranging from around $160,000. The homes are available in 3 and 4 bedrooms along with 2 bathrooms. All information regarding the sq.ft, living area, floor plans etc is available online on the developer’s website for homebuyers to check out the details before they actually have a personal visit to the site.



Why choose Rosewood communities might be the question for some new home buyers but once they experience the rosewood team client care, commitment in offering excellent quality homes, their ongoing process of improving designs and features for perfection, adaptable floor plans according to customer’s choice and many more clears their doubts. The Rosewood homes surely come with a long term value for reselling as standards are maintained in each and every aspect of the construction work making it the best investment option for home buyers.



For more details regarding new homes for sale at Rosewood communities one can contact Mia Nyblom-Joy real estate through email info@rosewoodcommunities.com.



Mia Nyblom

864.630.7253

Email: info@rosewoodcommunities.com.

Website: www.rosewoodcommunities.com

16W.McElhaney Road Taylors, SC 29687