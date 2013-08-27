Find Online Psychologist and Chat Free with Them Through Live Video Chat with AirPersons

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- 10 Benefits of a video-chat consultation with a psychologist in AirPersons:



1. Make a free consultation with a psychologist: write a letter and get the answer by email, or book a video-chat session.

2. Get online therapy without leaving home.

3. Save up to 90% on average fees. There are psychologists at very affordable prices.

4. Save time on travelling. Book your online video-chat therapy session with a psychologist now.

5. Available 24/7. Get a free consultation with a psychologist on AirPersons at any time.

6. Consultation with a psychologist by mobile phone. Just download the AirPersons mobile App.

7. Get help at any time. Having an anxiety attack? Talk to a psychologist on AirPersons through video-chat at once.

8. Privacy guaranteed. AirPersons respects user’s anonymity.

9. 100% professional. Check service provider’s résumé.

10. Let other users guide you. Read their ratings and comments.



About AirPersons.com

AirPersons.com is a website dedicated to providing person-to-person services through video chat and mobile phone. The site is available in several language, including English and Spanish, and is offering as a welcome gift $ 40 in free services to all those who complete the registration process.



AirPersons.com is also a way to get extra income. Anyone can offer services from their computer at home with internet connection or from their mobile phone.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Cab

press@airpersons.com



AirPersons International

124 Baker Street

W1U6TY London, UK

Phone: 7917081173

www.airpersons.com