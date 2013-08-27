Find Online Psychologist and Chat Free with Them Through Live Video Chat with AirPersons

In AirPersons you can consult a psychologist for free through video-chat.
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- 10 Benefits of a video-chat consultation with a psychologist in AirPersons:
1. Make a free consultation with a psychologist: write a letter and get the answer by email, or book a video-chat session.
2. Get online therapy without leaving home.
3. Save up to 90% on average fees. There are psychologists at very affordable prices.
4. Save time on travelling. Book your online video-chat therapy session with a psychologist now.
5. Available 24/7. Get a free consultation with a psychologist on AirPersons at any time.
6. Consultation with a psychologist by mobile phone. Just download the AirPersons mobile App.
7. Get help at any time. Having an anxiety attack? Talk to a psychologist on AirPersons through video-chat at once.
8. Privacy guaranteed. AirPersons respects user’s anonymity.
9. 100% professional. Check service provider’s résumé.
10. Let other users guide you. Read their ratings and comments.
About AirPersons.com
AirPersons.com is a website dedicated to providing person-to-person services through video chat and mobile phone. The site is available in several language, including English and Spanish, and is offering as a welcome gift $ 40 in free services to all those who complete the registration process.
AirPersons.com is also a way to get extra income. Anyone can offer services from their computer at home with internet connection or from their mobile phone.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Cab
press@airpersons.com
AirPersons International
124 Baker Street
W1U6TY London, UK
Phone: 7917081173
www.airpersons.com