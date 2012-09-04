Find out How You Can Live Healthy in a Toxic World - Seminar by Dr. Conrad Maulfair - Orefield, PA

Orefield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Detoxification for health takes many forms. Detoxification from drugs and alcohol can often lead to substitute drugs and is not the way out. If you have a past drug or alcohol problem but worry one day you are going to revert to substance abuse you need the information presented in our seminar “Living Healthy in a Toxic World.”



I know you have noticed that when you really understand something you can take effective action and remain committed to the direction you have chosen. Think about it, do you really know what your body does with toxins including drugs and alcohol? Come to our seminars and find out. Lehigh Valley Pennsylvania is our home and we are close to large population centers full of people who can benefit by our seminars and our programs. http://www.drmaulfair.com/ and http://purelyyoudetox.com/ are the places to start your research and our seminars are the venue for rounding out the research and understanding the science of how your body works and what toxins have to do with you.



If you are in a field like construction, public utility work, if you are an artist or a farmer, a military veteran, or a past drug abuser, we want to impart at least part of the story of our medical practice to you and show you the clinical results we achieve every week. If you want to start a family but have fertility issues this information is the key to understanding a potential problem, join us.



If you are currently taking drugs find a friend or family member that wants to help you and have them contact us for the simple effective ways to help you rid yourself of drugs for good. When you are under the influence of medical or street drugs it is not easy to learn, but when you are off your abilities return. When you are off and thinking more clearly our seminars will have meaning for you. There is a science, not trumped up opinions, behind what works and what does not.



Dr. Maulfair and our entire staff look forward to your visit, we will see you soon.



September 25: Tuesdays 6:30 PM

All seminars are open to the public at no cost.

Maulfair Medical Center Conference Room.

2970 Corporate Court - Suite #1

Orefield, Pa 18069



info@drmaulfair.com



610-682-2104 or 800-733-4065 to register for tickets.

Call Coleen Maulfair and reserve your seat today!



http://www.drmaulfair.com/seminar.htm