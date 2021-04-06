Find out Why the QuickBooks SuperCondense Is One of the Most Effective Methods to Reducing File Size

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Data corruption, unbalanced balance sheets and reduced performance are the results of an overgrown QuickBooks file.



Intuit recommends that a QuickBooks Pro or Premiere file should not exceed 250Mb, while an Enterprise Company file should stay at 1.5GB. Warning signs of a large file include reports that take anywhere from 45 to 60 seconds to run, Item list, Vendors, Customers and Employees that has reached 14,500 entries, and the QuickBooks Database fragment between 15 and 19.



Stuffing additional data into a file that is already maxed out can have severe consequences such as including data loss within the company file.



SuperCondense is a service that expels old data whereby the size of the file reducing the size of the file by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' functionality," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



"Although there are many ways to approach an overgrown file in QuickBooks such as Condensing or archiving files, data file clean up or starting with a new data file, the SuperCondense is one of the most effective methods to reduce file size.



With the Condense operation, there are some transaction types that would not be removed. The SuperCondense service is an advanced version of the Condense feature giving you usable data file with a reduced file size and all historical data," he said.



The condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-Tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size in order to convert to QuickBooks Online without any hassles.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



