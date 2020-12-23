Find PCB Manufacturing and Assembly Services at Viasion

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Viasion is a company that was established in the year 2007 with a mission to become a trustful partner of its clients through the provision of excellent products and customer service. The company provides small to medium PCB fabrication and electronic manufacturing services. They believe that clients encompass more than just the products they provide. Total customer satisfaction is their goal and is the core of the company's operation. Their PCBs are used in vast areas, including computers, automotive, storage, medical, military, communications, and many more. They continuously invest in modern equipment and staff to improve the quality of service they deliver.



Offering insight about flexible PCB, the company spokesperson said, "Flexible PCB implies a PCB with the ability to be flexed. There are two major design types of flex boards and each of these two designs require different materials for manufacturing and also different flexible circuit manufacturing processes. The first type is the dynamic. This design is seen in many items like for instance a laptop where a screen needs to be attached to a base that has a hinge in a robotic arm.



This design is made to be flexed and bent many times. Care in manufacturing and material selection is extremely important in this design as this will limit the amounts of times the board can be flexed. The second type is a static flex PCB. In this case, the PCB is bent only once for manufacturing of the item and then stays in the position permanently. This design eliminates the use of cables to connect one PCB to another."



Looking for PCB manufacturing and assembly services? Viasion is a company based in China that provides small to medium volume PCB prototype assembly and electronic manufacturing services. The company has over 12 years' experience in the industry, and therefore, clients are guaranteed to receive the best service. They always take the time to listen carefully to their clients and really understand their needs to provide them with qualified services and products at competitive prices.



The company invests heavily in modern equipment, enabling them to supply medium and large volumes assembly and work many surface mounted packages, including Chip Scale packages, BGA, and many more.



The company spokesperson added, "We at Viasion are a leading flexible circuit manufacturer. There are many ways we can manufacture static flex PCB's. We usually pay good attention to its use and expected flexibility as they are key to manufacturing a dependable product. As a company, we usually use polyimide and PET as materials to make flex PCB and unclad FR4, Polyimide, metal and PSA as stiffener. For any inquiry, clients can visit our website."



Get the best Turnkey PCB assembly from Viasion. The company uses the Yamaha assembly line for SMT assembly. Their through-hole board assembly process allows for clients' parts to be hand prepped, loaded and inspected on an assembly line after which they are either wave-soldered or hand soldered. Thereafter, all assembled boards then go through final inspection, ensuring the highest quality before delivery to clients. The company also create cable assembly to fulfill clients' requirements. However, if clients need special cables, the company usually uses its professional partners to get the job done.



Viasion provides low volume PCB assembly services in both leaded and RoHS processes. They also deliver completed subassemblies or finished products on a turnkey. With the company are assured of getting the best electronic design and manufacturing services.



Company Name: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd

3rd floor, Tai He Rong Industry Part,

Shiyan Area, Bao'an District, Shenzhen City,

Guangdong, China

Telephone: 0086-755-26735910

Fax: 0086-755-26735920

Email: sales@viasion.com

Website: http://www.viasionpcb.com/